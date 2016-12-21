BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 Kenedix Inc :
* Says it plans to sell a building in Tokyo for 12.29 billion yen
* Says it plans to sell hotel in Osaka for 4 billion yen
* Says effective on Jan. 12, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bzx6by
(Beijing Headline News)
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results