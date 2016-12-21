BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 WirelessGate Inc :
* Says it plans to form a capital alliance with Liquid Inc which is mainly engaged in authentication and settlement service related business
* Co will acquire stake in Liquid via private placement plan offered by Liquid, on Dec. 28
* Other details remain undisclosed
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4jmbmF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares