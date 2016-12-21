BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer
Dec 21 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston :
* Says it completed private placement of 236.9 million new shares at 8.35 yuan per share
* Says it raised 1.98 billion yuan in total
* Says Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. raised stake in it to 28.8 percent and became its top shareholder due to the private placement of new shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zkGRsr
(Beijing Headline News)
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock