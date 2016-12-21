Dec 21 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston :

* Says it completed private placement of 236.9 million new shares at 8.35 yuan per share

* Says it raised 1.98 billion yuan in total

* Says Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. raised stake in it to 28.8 percent and became its top shareholder due to the private placement of new shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zkGRsr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)