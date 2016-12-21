BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd
* Says Agricultural Development Bank of China's fund plans to invest 305 million yuan ($43.88 million) in company's research and development unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hZgd6J
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9506 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results