Dec 21 Patec Precision Industry :

* Says it will use S$600,000 to jointly set up a company named PATEC MEDICAL SUPPLIES PTE LTD via its subsidiary Patec Pte. Ltd.

* Says the new company will be engaged in sale of medical equipment sterilization box

* Says it will hold 60 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AzcCtd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)