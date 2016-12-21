BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Patec Precision Industry :
* Says it will use S$600,000 to jointly set up a company named PATEC MEDICAL SUPPLIES PTE LTD via its subsidiary Patec Pte. Ltd.
* Says the new company will be engaged in sale of medical equipment sterilization box
* Says it will hold 60 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AzcCtd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock