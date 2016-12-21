BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Next Entertainment World Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue second registered private convertible bonds to raise 5 billion won, at 30,000 won/share
* Says coupon rate is 3.6 percent and yield to maturity is 3.6 percent
* Says conversion period from Jun. 21, 2019 to Nov. 21, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/bX84Hg
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares