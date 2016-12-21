BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Beijing Certificate Authority Co Ltd
* Beijing Certificate Authority's shares to debut trading on Dec 23 - Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hSCa7Y (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares