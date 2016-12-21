BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Biem L FDLKK Garment Co Ltd
* Biem L FDLKK Garment's shares to debut trading on Dec 23 - Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hGG0ms (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock