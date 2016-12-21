BRIEF-Spectra7 reports qtrly revenue of $2.7 million
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 21 Zhejiang Daily Media Group :
* Says it issued 113.6 million new shares for 1.95 billion yuan through private placement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lVeYMK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results