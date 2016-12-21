BRIEF-Unico American qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 21 Lushang Property :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will fully acquire a Shanghai-based clothing company
* Says it will develop a plot of land in Shanghai held by the clothing company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NZeFFm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2017