BRIEF-Spectra7 reports qtrly revenue of $2.7 million
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 21 EO Technics Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 29,611 shares of common stock from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27
* Says offering price is 84,900 won/share, 2.51 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NcCbeL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results