BRIEF-Spectra7 reports qtrly revenue of $2.7 million
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 21 Corecross Inc :
* Says its previously announced 4.6 million shares have been subscribed on Dec. 21
* Says it has raised 3 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9ENKtR
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results