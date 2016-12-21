BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd :
* Says it completes sale of 80 percent stake in unit to a Changsha-based real estate agency
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/htFFqa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock