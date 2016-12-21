BRIEF-Spectra7 reports qtrly revenue of $2.7 million
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 21 Andes Technology :
* Says it will issue 3.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$60 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent off the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results