BRIEF-Spectra7 reports qtrly revenue of $2.7 million
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 21 Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd :
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with Guangdong Broadcast and Television Network firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b6SdCt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results