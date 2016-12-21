BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Guangxi Guidong Electric Power Co Ltd
* Says its partially-held Sealand Securities' bond scandal will not have impact on company's 2016 financial results
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i9vOEa
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i9vOEa
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm's preferred stock issue