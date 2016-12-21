BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Zhongzhu Medical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($28.79 million) in medical industry investment fund with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i9JXBl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm’s preferred stock issue Source text: Further company coverage: