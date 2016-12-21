BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Beijing Huaye Capital Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($287.89 million) medium-term notes, up to 2.0 billion yuan commercial paper
