BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Shandong Tyan Home Co Ltd
* Says its Hong Kong unit signs agreement to invest C$5.2 million ($3.89 million) in East Africa Metals Inc
* Says its joint stock company Tiandi International Mining plans to acquire Manas Holdings (Kyrgyz) Pty Ltd for $10 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ieGOw2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm’s preferred stock issue Source text: Further company coverage: