LIVESTOCK-Cattle ease 2 pct in technical selloff; hog prices mixed

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 15 U.S. cattle futures eased on Monday, with live cattle shedding 2 percent and feeders dropping for the fourth time in the last five sessions in a technical selloff, traders and analysts said. Investors continued to take profits on long positions as cattle declined from their more than one-year highs on May 4. Expectations that wholesale beef prices were nearing a seasonal peak has weighed on futures and cash cattle in the