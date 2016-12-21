BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy Guangzhou-based property firm for 1.4 billion yuan ($201.53 million) including equities and debts
