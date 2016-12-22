BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals announces departure of CFO, Ryan Daws
* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces departure of chief financial officer, Ryan Daws
Dec 22 Hangzhou TianMuShan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a health industrial park JV with partners
* Says the JV will with initial registered capital of 150 million yuan
* Merck receives FDA approval of Isentress HD (raltegravir), a new once-daily option, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of hiv-1 infection in appropriate patients