BRIEF-Latvian forest company carries out rights issue of SEK 23.4 million
* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 23.4 MILLION FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION
Dec 22 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd :
* Says it terminated its investment in a Shenyang-based real estate development firm and withdrew investment capital of 87 million yuan
Dec 22 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd :

* Engaged Capital - proxy advisory firm ISS recommends Rent-A-Center stockholders vote for engaged capital's board nominees