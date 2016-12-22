BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q1 revenue $58.9 million
* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 22 SK Hynix Inc :
* Says SK Hynix to buy 950 bln won worth of facilities for 950 billion won
* Says investment period from Jul. 1, 2017 to Apr. 30, 2019
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment