BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q1 revenue $58.9 million
* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 22 SK Hynix Inc :
* Says SK Hynix to buy 2.21 trillion won worth of facilities for new factory
* Says investment period from Aug. 1, 2017 to Jun. 30, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xzZKM6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment