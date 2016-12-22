BRIEF-Latvian forest company carries out rights issue of SEK 23.4 million
* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 23.4 MILLION FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION
Dec 22 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to set up a big data industrial JV in Shandong, with two Jinan-based limited partnerships
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and the unit to hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BRYt79
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 23.4 MILLION FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION
* Engaged Capital - proxy advisory firm ISS recommends Rent-A-Center stockholders vote for engaged capital's board nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: