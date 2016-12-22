Dec 22 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to set up a big data industrial JV in Shandong, with two Jinan-based limited partnerships

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 30 million yuan and the unit to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BRYt79

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)