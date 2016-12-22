BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q1 revenue $58.9 million
* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 22 Optopac Incorporation :
* Says 500 million won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 100,000 shares of the co, at 5,000 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is Jan. 10, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/c3DOIx
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment