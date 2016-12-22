BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals announces departure of CFO, Ryan Daws
* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces departure of chief financial officer, Ryan Daws
Dec 22 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :
* Says the U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novartis for the U.S. commercialization rights to three approved medicines, which are indicated for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
* Merck receives FDA approval of Isentress HD (raltegravir), a new once-daily option, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of hiv-1 infection in appropriate patients