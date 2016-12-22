BRIEF-Latvian forest company carries out rights issue of SEK 23.4 million
* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 23.4 MILLION FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION
Dec 22 Long Bon International :
* Says it repurchased 15.8 million shares, worth T$270.1 million
* Says repurchased 30 million shares in total, representing 5.5 percent of the company's total shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ulhlTM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 23.4 MILLION FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION
* Engaged Capital - proxy advisory firm ISS recommends Rent-A-Center stockholders vote for engaged capital's board nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: