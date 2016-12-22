BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 Thailand's TISCO Financial Group Public Co Ltd says in a notification to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET):
* TISCO Bank Public Company Limited and All-Ways Company Limited, subsidiaries of TISCO Financial Group, have agreed to transfer retail banking business from Standard Chartered Bank (Thai)
* Net asset value of the acquired business is about 5,500 million baht ($152.8 million)
* Transfer will be conducted once approved by the Bank of Thailand, shareholders of TISCO and All-Ways and shareholders of Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited ($1 = 36.0000 baht) (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)