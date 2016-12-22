BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q1 revenue $58.9 million
* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 22 gumi Inc :
* Says it plans to raise stake in Candee Inc to 8.6 percent from 0 percent
* Says Candee Inc is engaged in online video production, talent management and advertising agency business
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SbpEiL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment