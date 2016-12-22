BRIEF-M-Fitec International says no dividend declared for eleven month period to Feb 28
* Condensed abridged audited results for period ended 28 february 2017 and notice of agm
Dec 22 Digiwin Software Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to set up a tech JV in Shanghai, with a Beijing-based tech firm, for internet information services
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 26 million yuan and the unit to hold 80.77 percent stake in it
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts