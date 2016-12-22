BRIEF-India's Sybly Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 23.3 million rupees versus profit 8.6 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 IKK Inc :
* Says it plans to set up JV, PT INTERNATIONAL KANSHA KANDOU INDONESIA, to develop wedding business in Indonesia
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 50 billion rupiah
* Says the co to hold 90 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4bUOCj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter loss 23.3 million rupees versus profit 8.6 million rupees year ago
* Absolute Synergy to terminate transaction documents with ikhsanudin and PT Sumber Bumi Serasi for acquisition of piece of land Source (http://bit.ly/2qx8RLv) Further company coverage: