* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces departure of chief financial officer, Ryan Daws
Dec 22 MedFirst Healthcare Services :
* Says it will issue 3 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Merck receives FDA approval of Isentress HD (raltegravir), a new once-daily option, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of hiv-1 infection in appropriate patients