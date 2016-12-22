Dec 22 Digital Design Co Ltd :

* Says the co to form business and capital alliance with Rhizome Inc. and StellarLink Corp via its wholly owned unit

* Says three parties will cooperate on regional development business

* Says Digital Design will issue 67,175 shares to Rhizome Inc. and StellarLink Corp at 950 yen per share via private placement, for 63.8 million yen in total

