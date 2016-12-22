BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q1 revenue $58.9 million
* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 22 Digital Design Co Ltd :
* Says the co to form business and capital alliance with Rhizome Inc. and StellarLink Corp via its wholly owned unit
* Says three parties will cooperate on regional development business
* Says Digital Design will issue 67,175 shares to Rhizome Inc. and StellarLink Corp at 950 yen per share via private placement, for 63.8 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qdHDGh
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment