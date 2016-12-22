BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 Japan Excellent Inc :
* Says it established 14 billion yen worth commitment line with three banks
* Says the period of the contract is from Jan. 30, 2017 to Jan. 29, 2018
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund loans repayment
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017