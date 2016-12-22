Dec 22 Lijiang Yulong Tourism Co., Ltd. :

* Says it formed cooperation with Sichuan-based trading firm on hotel project

* Says two parties plans to set up JV in Batang County

* Says the co will invest 84 million yuan in the hotel project and to acquire 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/u61seu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)