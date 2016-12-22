BRIEF-India's Sybly Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 23.3 million rupees versus profit 8.6 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Lijiang Yulong Tourism Co., Ltd. :
* Says it formed cooperation with Sichuan-based trading firm on hotel project
* Says two parties plans to set up JV in Batang County
* Says the co will invest 84 million yuan in the hotel project and to acquire 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/u61seu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Absolute Synergy to terminate transaction documents with ikhsanudin and PT Sumber Bumi Serasi for acquisition of piece of land Source (http://bit.ly/2qx8RLv)