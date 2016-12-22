BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 SK No.2 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it changed company name to Home Center Holdings Co.,Ltd. effective Dec. 22
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/763AT7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)