SCiNEX Corp :

* Says it to dispose 114,100 treasury shares instead of 130,000 shares via private placement for totally 125,151,726 yen, with subscription date on Dec. 26 and payment date on Dec. 27

* Says previous release disclosed on Nov. 18

