BRIEF-Spero Global to issue 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
Dec 22 Shinden Hightex Corp :
* Says it completed repurchase plan disclosed on July 1, with a result of 95,100 shares repurchased for 129.9 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/A2MMhz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
* BUYS EXPERT SOLUTION SUPPORT CENTER BV IN THE NETHERLANDS