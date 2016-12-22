BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says FY net profit attributable HK$74.3 mln
FY net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 6.9% to HK$74.3 million
Dec 22 Genesem Inc :
* Says all of its third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Dec. 22
* Says it has raised 5 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5MFhiA
(Beijing Headline News)
Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt