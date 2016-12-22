BRIEF-Spero Global to issue 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
Dec 22 Sato Holdings Corp :
* Says it will fully acquire DataLase Ltd, which has been engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of marking materials in England
* Says currently it holds 33.3 percent stake in DataLase Ltd
* Effective date will be the middle of Jan. 2017
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/aNnmD
* BUYS EXPERT SOLUTION SUPPORT CENTER BV IN THE NETHERLANDS