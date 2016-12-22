BRIEF-Resverlogix wins Health Canada nod to test Fabry disease drug
* Resverlogix receives approval from health canada to proceed with fabry disease clinical trial with lead compound apabetalone
Dec 22 Gene Techno Science :
* Says it completed private placement of 343,407 new shares at 1,456 yen per share for 500 million yen in total
* Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma