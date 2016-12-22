Dec 22 Sharp Corp :
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with Mango
International Group Limited which is mainly engaged in free
rental service (handy) for smart phone
* Co will inject 2.995 billion yen in handy Japan Co Ltd
which was established by co with registered capital of 5 million
yen, on Dec. 26
* Says co plans to use entire shares (equivalent of 3
billion yen) in handy Japan Co Ltd, as investment in kind to
exchange for 14.4 percent stake in handy Japan Holdings Company
Limited which is wholly owned by Mango International Group
Limited currently, on Jan. 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/X5kpOV
