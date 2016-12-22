BRIEF-Resverlogix wins Health Canada nod to test Fabry disease drug
* Resverlogix receives approval from health canada to proceed with fabry disease clinical trial with lead compound apabetalone
Dec 22 China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical :
* Says it plans to take out a loan of up to 800 million yuan with a term of up to one year from China Resources Pharmaceutical Group
* Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma