BRIEF-MY EG Services Bhd says qtrly net profit 53.9 million rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rA8KTK) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Sports Seoul Co Ltd :
* Says 850 million won worth of its 13th series convertible bonds have been converted into 427,135 shares of the co, at 1,990 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is Jan. 4, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9Ky4KO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rA8KTK) Further company coverage:
* Requests UK Listing Authority to cancel listing and admission to trading of Ooredoo GDR on London Stock Exchange with effect from opening of market on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: