BRIEF-MY EG Services Bhd says qtrly net profit 53.9 million rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt
Dec 22 Avaco Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 10,000 shares of common stock
* Says offering price is 5,085 won/share, 50.9 million won in total
* Requests UK Listing Authority to cancel listing and admission to trading of Ooredoo GDR on London Stock Exchange with effect from opening of market on August 31, 2017