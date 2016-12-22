BRIEF-Adcare Health says entered into market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities LLC - SEC Filing
* Adcare health systems - on may 26, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities llc - sec filing
Dec 22 MedFirst Healthcare Services :
* Says it will issue the 1st series unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of three years and interest rate is 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for operating funds enrichment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4a8hde
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations