BRIEF-MY EG Services Bhd says qtrly net profit 53.9 million rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rA8KTK) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 JMC Electronics :
* Says it will issue 10 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$25 to T$28 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 85 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lpvB1U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rA8KTK) Further company coverage:
* Requests UK Listing Authority to cancel listing and admission to trading of Ooredoo GDR on London Stock Exchange with effect from opening of market on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: