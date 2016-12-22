BRIEF-Adcare Health says entered into market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities LLC - SEC Filing
* Adcare health systems - on may 26, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities llc - sec filing
Dec 22 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding :
* Says it will use 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tibet
* Says the new subsidiary will be engaged in resource development, technology research and development of crops and herbs
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hQFXOP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations